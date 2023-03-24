BRUNSWICK – Therese R. Pelletier, 99, of Brunswick, died Wednesday March 22, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston August 31, 1923 the daughter of Zephirin and Marie (Leveque) Lapierre.

﻿She attended Lewiston schools. In the summer of 1943, she married James Pelletier who died in June of 1972.

﻿She worked at the shoe mills in Brunswick as an assembler and took care of her family. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, and spending time at her cottage in the summer. She was a member of the American Legion in Topsham.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband and all of her siblings. Surviving are her children Louise Bowman, Cynthia Amsden, Brenda Sundahl, Lisa Dunn, and Dennis Pelletier; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street Brunswick, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Spring burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick beside her husband at a later date.

﻿Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com