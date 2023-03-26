Join the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, of Bath, for a free Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, to learn about the nine types of frogs and toads that call Maine their home.

Learn about the different frogs and toads in Maine with KELT at 6 p.m. March 30 via Zoom. Alicia Heyburn photo

KELT is excited to host Maine Master Naturalist Bryce Hach for this program. Participants will have a chance to learn how to identify frog croaks and trills in the spring and summer, understand how they adapt to survive frigid winters, and ask questions during the Q&A portion.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign up, visit KELT’s website at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bath maine, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles