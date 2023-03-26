Join the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, of Bath, for a free Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, to learn about the nine types of frogs and toads that call Maine their home.

KELT is excited to host Maine Master Naturalist Bryce Hach for this program. Participants will have a chance to learn how to identify frog croaks and trills in the spring and summer, understand how they adapt to survive frigid winters, and ask questions during the Q&A portion.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign up, visit KELT’s website at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400.

