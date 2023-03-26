Freeport Conservation Trust has donated three Maine state park passes to the Freeport Community Library for 2023. Residents can check out a pass and enjoy any Maine state park.

“The Museum and Park Pass program is instrumental in helping to reduce economic barriers so that members of our community have access to many of Maine’s amazing parks and museums,” said Courtney Sparks, library director, in a prepared release. “For eight years, Freeport Conservation Trust has donated State Vehicle Park Passes to the library and they are checked out all season long. Providing access to nature benefits people of all ages, and with the help of community partners like Freeport Conservation Trust, the library can continue to provide opportunities for our community to get outside and enjoy Maine.”

Passes can be reserved online at freeportlibrary.org/passes or by calling 865-3307.

The Freeport Conservation Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to preserving, connecting and sharing the natural beauty of Freeport. The trust maintains over 25 miles of trails for all ages to enjoy. For more information, visit freeportconservationtrust.org.

