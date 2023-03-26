Sisters Vera Byrnes (left), 3, and Quincy Byrnes, 7, dig into some pancakes doused in maple syrup on Maine Maple Sunday at Red Door Sugar Shack in Topsham. Maria Skillings/ The Times Record
Sisters Vera Byrnes (left), 3, and Quincy Byrnes, 7, agree the pancakes and maple syrup at Red Door Sugar Shack in Topsham, are top-notch. Maria Skillings / The Times Record
For Maine Maple Sunday, Neil Remsen fired up the grill to make pancakes for hundreds of guests at Red Door Sugar Shack in Topsham. Maria Skillings / The Times Record
