Mainebiz will host a special reception to honor its 2023 Mainebiz Business Leaders of the Year on April 5 from 5-7 p.m. at Portland’s Ocean Gateway in Portland. The Mainebiz Business Leaders of The Year Awards recognizes Maine leaders for outstanding performance and contributions by business leaders who set the standard of doing business in Maine.

This year’s honorees are:

• CEO of the Year Award – Drew Lyman, president of Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding Inc.

• Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Margo Walsh, founder of MaineWorks.

• Innovator of the Year Award – Habib Dagher, executive director of the UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

• Industry Leader of the Year Award (High Education Category) – Leigh Saufley, dean of Maine Law.

• Industry Leader of the Year Award (Hospitality Category) – Tim Harrington, chairperson of Atlantic Hospitality Partner, Kennebunkport Resort Collection and partner of Batson River Brewing and Distilling.

• Industry leader of the Year Award (Real Estate Development Category) – Tom Watson, founder/chairperson of Port Property.

• New Mainer Leader of the Year Award – Amina Hassan, founder and executive director of Her Safety Net.

• Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award – Travis Mills, co-founder of Travis Mills Foundation.

• Lifetime Achievement Award – Dana Connors, retired president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

During the reception, Mainebiz will host a special presentation to recognize and award all nine honorees. In-person tickets are $55 and include appetizers. A small batch of walk-in tickets will be sold on the day of the event at registration. To register and learn more information about the event and past honorees, visit mainebiz.biz/bloy23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: