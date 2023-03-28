In last week’s column about our guest guide surveys, we asked, “What’s your favorite event?”, “What’s your favorite walking trail?” and “What’s your favorite family-friendly activity?”, and it got my summer feelings going. (Thank you, by the way, to those who responded to help us with those surveys.) Maybe it’s because I’m about to be a dad a second time or maybe the weekend’s snow made me long for warmer days, but I’ve found myself looking ahead to what’s coming up.

There are a number of events — some very soon and some much farther down the road that I want to highlight this week. There’s no agenda here; these are just top-of-mind events. In most cases, these came from inquiries we received over the past few weeks from tourists, or they came from organizers who reached out to us in particular to share their event news with us. After all, it’s never too early to mark your calendars.

Here’s the list in no particular order.

Bowdoin International Music Festival special concert, May 1

If you don’t know what the Bowdoin International Music Festival is, you really ought to check it out. Brunswick is a destination every year for classical music prodigies and world-renowned faculty members as they present six weeks of concerts (this year, beginning on June 26 and running through Aug. 4). They produce multiple concerts per day during that time with faculty performances, young artist showcases and guest artists concerts, divided into various concert series. What’s more, is the majority of concerts are absolutely free.

Some of those talented artists will be preforming a special spring concert on May 1 at Nomad Pizza in Brunswick (formerly Frontier). Both the Ying and Balourdet quartets will be teaming up in this special fundraising concert at which they will perform Mendelssohn’s beloved “Octet.”

For more information, check out the BIMF website at bowdoinfestival.org.

Advertisement

Music, Masts, & Lobster Traps concert fundraiser, Aug. 27

Join many sponsors, local fisherman and supporters of those who make their livelihood on the water in what organizers are calling “a celebration of our Midcoast heritage.”

This concert and raffle will feature the Mallett Brothers Band and will be taking place at Maine Maritime Museum. The event is to benefit Maine Lobstermen Community Alliance. Any proceeds donated from this event will benefit the MLA/MLCA’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. There is a potential legal battle facing the industry, and organizers say that these funds will “specifically be invested in scientific research to engage experts to ensure the most up-to-date, cutting-edge science is used when making our arguments for preserving Maine’s lobster industry, and conservation research to develop innovative gear solutions to protects whales without decimating this heritage industry.”

This should be a one-of-a-kind event this summer. The event begins at 2 p.m. with the concert starting at 4 p.m. and raffle drawing at 6:30 p.m. Look for more details as more sponsors get aligned and the event gets closer.

WILL Power goes monthly, plus three events in four days in April

WILL Power — our chamber’s Women in Local Leadership team — is coming out of the gates hot with five second-quarter events, and planning is already underway for third quarter events. Two of the events are just weeks away, and in fact, one is back-to-back with a chamber networking event.

Want to meet 11 other business leaders over lunch? Join our next 12 @ 12 on April 12; enjoy a free lunch and get five minutes to describe your business. We hold these networking events monthly, and it’s really as simple as that. Chamber Coordinator Anthony Jamison will be representing our staff at the next one, so sign up with him to get the location details at [email protected]

The next evening is our first of two April WILL Power events. Join the WILL Power Happy Hour upstairs at Moderation Brewing on from 4-6 p.m. on April 13. This networking night will be a time for women business leaders to connect with one another over drinks and refreshments. If you plan to attend by yourself or with friends, please drop a note to [email protected] (the head count helps with food). Of course, you can always just show up that night, too.

Advertisement

Two days after that is the launch of the first monthly WILL Power series, called Cardio Connect, which is one-half group fitness event and one-half networking event. You don’t need to be an Olympian to do these workouts — in fact, they’re made with all fitness levels in mind. The first one will be from 10 a.m. to noon on April 15 at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness in Brunswick. A 10-10:45 a.m. group-training session will be followed up with a mingle at Wild Oats until noon. The third Saturday of May is May 2o, and that Cardio Connect will be held at Spark Cycling Studio with the same start time. On the third Saturday of June, it’s back to Wilcox on June 17, again at 10 a.m. There’s a small fee for Cardio Connect to help pay for the training time, but a portion of the proceeds goes back to fund future WILL Power programs.

Finally, the WILL Power team will also be hosting a speed networking event on June 7 at The Highlands. The details are still being finalized with how to register for both the Cardio Connects and the speed networking, but it’s safe to say contacting the chamber office at 725-8797 should get you the details (or email Brittany or Anthony).

Other event dates to know

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl For Kid’s Sake: May 6, Sparetime Bowling, Hallowell.

• 11th Annual Hacker’s Ball (Chamber Golf Tournament): May 12, Brunswick Golf Club.

• Miles for Mills 5K: May 28, Brunswick Landing.

• MSMT Opening Night (“Titanic”): June 7, Pickard Theater, Brunswick.

• Brunswick Pride: June 10, Downtown Brunswick.

• Trek Across Maine: June 16-18, Thomas Point Beach Campground, Brunswick.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: