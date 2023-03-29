BATH – Dorothy A. Swanson, of 11 Thomas Lane, of Bath, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on March 27, 2023. She was 93 years young.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 22, 1930 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and was the daughter of Ethel and Marcus Stillman. She graduated from high school at the St. Johnsbury Academy and was active in many areas such as the Outdoors Club and Glee Club.

Dorothy graduated from the University of Vermont with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career as a 3rd grade teacher in Montpelier, Vt. for one year.

On Aug. 1, 1953, she married George W. Swanson of Brooklyn, N.Y. and they made their home in Bay Shore, Long Island, N.Y. for 20 years. In those years she taught school, mainly as a substitute teacher, since raising four children was an almost full time job. Her life was full and happy being a Girl Scout leader, busy in church activities, and sewing for her three girls.

In 1969, the family moved to Bath where Dorothy taught 3rd and 4th grade students for 20 years. She was active in the United Methodist Church, the United Congregational Church in Bath, and the Phippsburg Congregational Church UCC. “Dottie” was a deacon for several years, and a member of various committees in the three churches.

Volunteering in the community gave Dottie great pleasure; she served at the Food Bank, Soup Kitchen, and Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed doing many things with her family such as camping, traveling, canoeing, boating, kayaking, hiking, gardening, and corresponding with her many friends and family members. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, and knitting.

Family meant the most to her. Dottie was married to her beloved husband George for 67 wonderful years.

She is survived by three daughters and one son, Deborah and her husband Dale Costner of Casar, N.C., Marcia Thibeault of Saco, Sharon and her husband George Turnbull of Whitefield, and Eric Swanson and his wife Kimberley of Scarborough. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kiley Thiel, Kara Blackney, Ben Thibeault, Maggie Andreeson, Abigail Turnbull, Hannah Barrington, Emma and Andy Swanson; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Swanson; her beloved sister, Margaret Stone; and son-in-law, Jerry Thibeault.

Dorothy’s celebration of life will be at Phippsburg Congregational Church in Phippsburg on Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Phippsburg Congregational Church UCC.