BOWDOINHAM – Beverly R. Douglass, 91, a life long resident of Bowdoinham, passed away at MidCoast Hospital on March 27, 2023. She was born in Richmond on March 19, 1932.

Beverly graduated from Richmond High School and worked as the manager for the Bowdoinham School Lunch Program for many years. She later went to work for Senter’s in Brunswick for 15 years and after another 10 years of working at L.L. Bean, she retired.

Beverly was a member of the Bowdoinham Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips to the casino. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and of NASCAR.

Beverly is survived by her children, Gary Douglass and wife Linda, Rodney Douglass and wife Debra, David Douglass, all of Bowdoinham, as well as by her daughter, Deborah Polley and husband David of Poland Spring. She also leaves behind her half-sisters Allison Green of Bowdoinham and Marilyn Hinckley of Brunswick; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Lynn Hinckley; her husband, Hartley Douglass; son Dale Douglass; grandson, Jason Douglass; and by her sisters Winnifred Clark and Verona Prindall.

A committal service will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Bowdoinham Fire and EMS, or the

American Cancer Society.