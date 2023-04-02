For the third year in a row, the Patten Free Library in Bath has celebrated April’s National Poetry Month with a poetry installation in Library Park. What began as a social distancing program in 2021 has become an annual tradition looked forward to by the community and staff alike.

“Each year, we install about 20 poems on yard sign style signs,” said Hannah Lackoff, program and outreach manager and coordinator of the event, in a prepared realse. “We do our best to include poets of all ages, genders and races, and select poems with a spring or hopeful theme. This year, we are excited to have even more local poets than in past years, including the winners of this year’s poetry contest, poets whose collections we have in our History Room and a few bigger names that will be sure to be recognized.”

The Patten Free Library will offer additional Poetry Month activates for all ages, including an indoor “Poetry of the Past” poetry walk hosted by the Sagadahoc History and Genealogy Room, a poet-tree in the Children’s Room, blackout poetry in the Teen Space, and poetry grab-and-go kits for all ages throughout the month.

The Poetry Walk is available for all to enjoy through April 30. Look for the green signs in Library Park as you walk your dog or enjoy the return of spring. The Poetry Walk is made possible with support from Now You’re Cooking and First Federal Savings.

