A fundraiser concert for the Bath-Brunswick Respite Care Program slated for April 15 will feature The Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus along with FairWinds Mixed Barbershop Chorus, and Windjammer, Heart ‘n Soul and Ebb Tide Quartets. The shows starts at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road in Brunswick.

The choruses and quartets will sing a wide variety of music from the ’40s to the ’90s and a variety of genres. The Windjammer Quartet is a mixed quartet, based out of the Nor’easters Chorus of Bath. Ebb Tide Qyartet is a ladies quartet, based out of FairWinds of Bath, and Heart ‘n Soul Quartet is from the Maine-ly Harmony Barbershop Chorus, based in Randolph.

The fundraiser, which has not been done since the COVID-19 pandemic, benefits the Respite Care Program under Executive Director Nancy Herk. Bath-Brunswick Respite Care has been providing services to members of the Midcoast community living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia for 33 years. The organization’s mission is to provide superior and personalized experience for citizens with memory and dementia challenges. It offers a supportive, social and engaging day program; for the caregiver, it provides a break from caregiving.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and are available at the door. There will be a drawing during intermission for a $100 gift card to Hannaford.

