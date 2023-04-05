An amazing choral group made up of immigrant children from around the world will delight and inspire audiences at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

The Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus was founded in 2006 by Con Fullam to “restart young lives” by welcoming them to the warmth, companionship and harmony that the group provides. Fullam, an award-winning producer, musician and songwriter, wanted to combine his passion for music with a deep concern for the effect of world issues on children.

Writing on the organization’s website, Fullam refers to Portland, where the chorus is based, as “an ever-expanding international resettlement community.”

“The power of survival eases, but never erases the memory of unthinkable atrocities, physical danger and personal tragedy,” he writes. The young women come from over 40 countries, including Cambodia, China, the Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Vietnam and Zambia. Since its founding, over 300 girls have passed through the chorus with 100% high school graduation and 85% post-secondary education.

“Through the healing power of music, these vulnerable, yet brave young women have learned to trust, hope and laugh again,” Fullam writes. “The children and their music are transformative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience, and they touch the hearts of all who hear them.”

Live and internet performances have been seen around the world, including the Today Show, National Public Radio, Voice of America, Al Jazeera and You Tube. They have appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center, the National Cathedral and the United Nations.

To hear the amazing voices of the chorus, log on to the Pihcintu website, which includes several inspiring recordings of the chorus, including the United Nations, CBS News and other performances around the world.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. For more information, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org, call 442-8455 or visit the ticket office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paula McKenney is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center and a retired newspaper editor.

