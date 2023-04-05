WOOLWICH – Nancy Sue (Robbins) Draut, 82, of Woolwich, passed away on the afternoon of March 28, 2023. She was born on July 18, 1940, to Faye and William Carl Robbins in Middletown, Ohio. The third of six children, she grew up in Middletown with two older brothers, Thomas Robbins and John “Butch” Robbins; two younger sisters, Mary Lou Salazar and Betsy Schweitzer; and a younger brother, Richard Robbins. Her home was filled with laughter.

﻿Her parents took six lively children across America in the 1950s by car to see the country that they loved, narrowly escaping a bear in Yellowstone National Park, among other adventures. As adults, the Robbins children continued to gather at family reunions for adventures from coast to coast.

Nancy graduated from Middletown High School in 1958 and the Ohio State University in 1962 with a B.S. in Nursing. She married Arthur William Draut, Jr., in December of 1961. They had four children, Tonya Sue Beck, Shannon Draut Cagnina, Eric William Draut, and Jason Errol Draut.

﻿Nancy grew up in Ohio and lived in Alabama, Texas, and Arizona before moving to Maine in 1990. She worked as a nurse for most of her life and earned her M.S. in Nursing from Arizona State University in 1990. She moved to Maine after several summers working as the camp nurse at Chop Point Camp in Woolwich. She continued to serve as camp nurse for many years, and also served on the Board of Directors at Chop Point. After moving to Maine year-round in 1990, she worked for Mid Coast Hospital, as well as CHANS Home Health in Brunswick, and finished her nursing career at Central Maine Medical Center College of Nursing in Lewiston teaching clinical obstetrics.

﻿Nancy loved her family and was so very proud of them. She had ten grandchildren, Jeffrey Rich Cagnina, Jr., Elizabeth Robbins Keith, Andrew Michael Beck, Joshua Alexander Beck, William Jerome Cagnina, Lauren Grace Beck, Guinevere Faye Draut, Lydia Faith Beck, Eleanora Rachel Draut, and Timothy Errol Draut. She also had two great granddaughters, Ella Rose Keith and Adelaide Faye Keith. She always remembered and celebrated each of her grandchildren’s birthdays, graduations and other life events with cards, gifts, phone calls, and when she could, in-person visits.

﻿Anyone who knew Nancy knew that she loved Jesus and loved studying and reading her Bible. She loved to read and teach her grandchildren Bible stories. Her sense of adventure led her around the world on missions teaching English and sharing the gospel in China, Mongolia, and Bangladesh. She was always involved in at least one Bible study on a weekly basis (sometimes more!) as well as church on Sundays. She was beloved by many at her church and spent countless hours praying, alone and with friends. Nancy had an immeasurable eternal impact on her family and friends through her constant and steadfast prayer. Her family, friends and her church all knew that they could call Nancy with any need, great or small, and she would faithfully pray. She is now joyfully at peace in the presence of Jesus, her Lord and Savior and Friend.

﻿A memorial service, and celebration of Nancy’s life, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at North Woolwich Methodist Church, 941 River Road, Woolwich, Maine.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.