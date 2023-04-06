AUBURN – Evelyn Tremblay, 97, resident of Bowdoin died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Hospice House in Auburn. Her loving son and daughter were by her side. Being alive for 97 years, she lived through most of what children are taught in history: the Depression, countless wars, dirt roads and horse drawn transportation.

Evelyn was born July 22, 1925, in Bowdoin, the daughter of Harold and Susie Small (Wright). She attended school at Litchfield Academy. On May 24, 1948, Evelyn married Ludger Tremblay at St. John Church in Brunswick and they shared 68 years of marriage. Together they raised Ludger Jr. and Nancy.

Evelyn and her husband owned and operated the Pizza King in Brunswick. Evelyn was a stay at home wife who was devoted to her son and daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren (five generations). She always fed special goodies to the family and held amazing Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

She was also extremely close to her sisters and brothers – they particularly loved to all go gambling at Oxford Casino. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome, traveling throughout the country and Canada – always taking family along including her siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Great fun was had by all.

During Evelyn’s life, she always had tea parties with children and called herself Mrs. Finney. On her 85 and 95th birthday, tea parties were the theme with the ladies wearing fancy hats, gloves, and dressed to the nine. Tea sandwiches and French pastries were served and tea was poured from her silver tea pot. Each lady had a special teacup to take home. Evelyn so loved these parties.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Ludger Jr. and wife, Clarinda of Topsham, her daughter, Nancy of Lewiston; her sister, Alberta Greenleaf of Bowdoin, her sister, Patty Elwell (Ranny) of Bowdoin, her brother, Harold Jr. (Ethel) of Bowdoin; her granddaughter, Celista Lindall (Dave) of Damariscotta, her granddaughter, Nicole Melcher of Auburn, her grandson, Ludger Tremblay, III of Bowdoin, and her grandson, Nicholas Dumont of Lewiston; and nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her sisters Mary, Laura, Helen, and Faye, her brother, Joe; and her great-great-grandchild, Aria.

The family of Evelyn would like to thank Dr. Brodsky for his extraordinary care and kindness while caring for Evelyn and all the wonderful staff at LA Internal Medicine. Lastly, we wish to thank the staff at Androscoggin Hospice for the care and compassion given to Evelyn throughout her journey, especially Kami who was her CNA while she was at home and took such loving care of her..

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m., and from 6-8 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, on 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, at 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

