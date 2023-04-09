FICTION



Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

3. “Pineapple Street,” by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman Books)

4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

5. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (The Dial Press)

6. “Old Babes in the Wood,” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday)

7. “You Must Remember This,” by Kat Rosenfield (William Morrow & Company)

8. “I Have Some Questions for You,” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Paperback

1. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow Books)

2. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

3. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

4. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

5. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

6. “Daisy Jones & The Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “Never, Never,” by Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street Press)

8. “A Court of Thorn & Roses,” by Sarah J. Mass (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. “Black Cake,” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

10. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Poverty,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

4. “Enchantment,” by Katherine May (Riverhead Books)

5. “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (Harper One)

6. “Saving Time,” by Jenny Odell (Random House)

7. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus Books)

8. “Rough Sleepers,” by Tracy Kidder (Random House)

9. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

10. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

Paperback

1. “Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Shultz (Random House Trade)

2. “Living with Mr. Fahrenheit,” by Lisa Beecher (Halding Hills Publishing)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

5. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s Griffin)

6. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House Trade Paperbacks)

7. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper Perennial)

8. “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett,” by W. Edward Crockett (Islandport)

9. “We Don’t Know Ourselves,” by Fintan O’Toole (Liveright)

10. “Stolen Focus,” by Johann Hari (Crown)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

