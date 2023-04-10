North Yarmouth will host non-profit waste management company ecomaine’s annual ecofest, a celebration of sustainability, on Earth Day, April 22.

Exhibitors and vendors will provide resources on waste reduction, recycling and composting.

“One additional element we’re excited for this year is a model of a store where visitors can learn about the power of consumer choices and the impact that Maine’s extended producer responsibility can have on the recyclability of packaging,” said ecomaine communications director Matt Grondin. “Knowing that certain products are or are not recyclable can help consumers further upstream before they get to their recycling bin.”

Also featured will be giveaways, activities, music, raffle prizes and food trucks, including PB&ME and Mainely Meatballs.

Ecofest takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway.

