The Royal River Conservation Trust is launching a series of free events featuring its properties throughout the region. The 2023 Watershed Landmarks Series events will take place in Gray, New Gloucester, Pownal, North Yarmouth and Yarmouth, and each will be uniquely tailored to the property.

Their first event in the series will be a guided off-trail trek at Pisgah Hill North Preserve, 159 North Pownal Road, New Gloucester, stepping off at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Hikers should plan on a two-mile hike over two hours with the risk of occasional wet feet. Along a path to the Pownal town line, participants will explore streams, vernal pools, beaver ponds, porcupine ledges and deep mixed woods.

Attendance will be limited because of off-trail exploration, so pre-register at rrct.org/watershed-landmarks-series. Note that dogs are not allowed to join the trek.

