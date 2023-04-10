“Peeptilda,” a diorama created by Autumn, Leslie and Arthur Davignon, was the first place winner in the Peeps Show at Falmouth Memorial Library. The literary-themed diorama contest featuring Peeps marshmallow treats, drew 29 entries. The Davignons based their diorama on Roald Dahl’s “Matilda.” Contributed / Keelin des Rosiers

