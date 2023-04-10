BIDDEFORD – Retired City Clerk Carmen Bernier got a big surprise at the April 4 Biddeford City Council meeting.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows presented Bernier, who retired in the latter part of 2022, with the Lorraine M. Fleury award for her contributions to the election process.

“This is a special opportunity to give thanks and honor the former city clerk Carmen Bernier for her exceptional service…,” said Mayor Alan Casavant.

“This award is given every year to someone who has shown extraordinary service to our state in the area of elections,” said Bellows. “Our election clerks work tirelessly – countless hours of overtime to provide free, safe and secure elections. Carmen was really a leader in our state in terms of innovations. She was the impetus of the state level law introduced by former Speaker Ryan Fecteau for ongoing absentee voting.”

Bellows pointed out Bernier conducted a pilot project on absentee voting in Biddeford that she said was a wonderful benefit for senior citizens and resulted in a bipartisan passage by the Maine Legislature of the bill, which modeled on the practice led by Bernier.

“This is long overdue,” said Bellows, referencing Bernier’s years of service. “And her leadership that became a model for a statewide law that will endure for senior citizens and people with disabilities for decades to come.”

Bernier retired in October – though she helped in the November election after 28 years with the City Clerk’s Office – where she became clerk in 2007.

“I appreciate the work you’ve done to the accessibility of voting in the city,” said Sen. Henry Ingwersen.

“We’re here to honor Carmen, who has helped us all,” said former Sen, Susan Deschambault.

Fecteau, the former House Speaker, said the award is well deserved, for Bernier’s years of dedication to the city and to the democratic process.

As well as at home, he said Bernier’s voice is well-respected in Augusta for how elections are run.

“The things Carmen and her team did in Biddeford are used across the state by other clerks and town officials,” said Fecteau. ” I think her impact on the city is immense and (her work) will have an impact across the state for years to come.”

