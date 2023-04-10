Gordon Bok

4 p.m. Saturday. Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $25. meetinghousearts.org

Living Maine legend Gordon Bok takes the stage in Freeport on Saturday afternoon. The Camden-born folk singer-songwriter will regale the audience with songs, sea shanties and plenty of stories. At 83, Bok’s discography dates back to 1965, and his repertoire includes traditional tunes, original songs, instrumental works and poetry.

Pictoria Vark and Maneka with Buddusky

8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org

Iowa-based singer and bassist Pictoria Vark released her debut album, “The Parts I Dread,” last year. With songs like the delicate “Twin” and shimmering rocket “Wyoming,” Vark has caught the attention of fans and music critics. Vark grew up in New Jersey and immersed herself in New York City’s music scene. She also wears the hat of touring bassist with indie act Squirrel Flower.

The Hanneke Cassel Band

3 p.m. Sunday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $17 in advance, $22 day of show. thedancehallkittery.org

For an enthralling afternoon of fiddle tunes, set your site on Kittery for a performance by Boston-based artist Hanneke Cassel. Cassel will be in a celebratory mood, as her new album, “Infinite Brightness,” gets released a few days before the show. Songs like “Evacuation Day,” “Last Alleluia” and “The Long Note/Woods No. 1” are forays into instrumental bliss. The album bursts with traditional Scottish and Cape Breton tunes, along with several new ones composed in the Scottish vein.

