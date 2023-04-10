SOUTH PORTLAND — Hotels that have been sheltering unhoused individuals and families since the COVID-19 pandemic now have until June 30 to resume normal licensed operations for traditional overnight guests.

Last summer, city officials imposed a Feb. 28 deadline on certain hotels to stop operating as homeless shelters because of increased calls for police, fire and emergency medical services. In February, they pushed the deadline to April 30, so hotel guests would have time to find alternative housing before government funding expired for pandemic-related shelter programs.

City Manager Scott Morelli estimated that nine of 17 hotels in South Portland currently house a few hundred homeless people.

“The city has informed hotels that they can no longer accept new unhoused clientele, and that any existing unhoused clients must have found other housing arrangements by June 30,” Morelli said in a written statement. “The city purposefully chose this longer deadline to allow children in its school system to finish their school year without disruption and to allow for an orderly transition.”

That transition has already begun, including some people who moved from the Days Inn to the Homeless Services Center in Portland that opened last month, Morelli said. Others are expected to find permanent housing with assistance from area social service agencies, he said.

Related South Portland allows hotels to continue housing shelter guests

“The city will work with hotels and social service agencies in finding permanent housing for those who remain in hotels,” he said.

During the pandemic, the hotels opened their doors to overflow clients from Portland’s homeless shelters, as well as asylum seekers and others served by agencies that assist unhoused people.

The City Council approved zoning regulations in March that expressly allow agencies to open homeless shelters in South Portland. The regulations took effect Monday. No plans for a shelter have been submitted to the city, Morelli said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: