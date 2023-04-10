KENNEBUNK – Dawn Burns has always loved to paint, and had dreamed of going to art school, but that was not in the cards.

But she persevered and taught herself to paint about a dozen years ago.

“I’m a graduate of YouTube university,” she said with a smile.

Now Burns, who has been conducting painting classes at various venues for the past several years, will impart what she has learned to others in her new studio, The Creative Soul, Inc. at 2 Christensen Lane. A grand opening is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. April 29.

“I want to bring joy to the community,” she said. “Have a place where people can come and do a fun art project.”

Burns said there will be an array of cool, easy projects people can paint and have fun doing so. Painters sign up for a lesson, then choose a pre-sketched canvas and paint. Also, the work can be emblazoned on a coffee mug, on a T-shirt, suncatcher, or perhaps some other choice.

Classes are geared for an array of skill levels, where the artist can learn new techniques, relax, and enjoy the stress-free atmosphere, she said.

After a few years of painting, Burns, who was living in New Hampshire at the time, changed careers and opened a painting party business in the granite state. Later, she moved to Maine and operated an art studio in Lower Village for a time, but eventually went back to work full-time. Later, Burns began hosting paint parties – she has held them at Wild Bevy and at Saltwater Farm in Wells and at Alisson’s in Kennebunkport –and now, the studio.

“The most popular project is painting your pet,” she said. Folks who sign up for that event email a photo of their pet, which Burns sketches on canvas, ready for the class.

“I’m actually a pet artist,” said Burns, holding her rescue dog Pixi, who she calls the studio ambassador. “That’s actually how I started, practicing on pets.”

And, she said, she does pet portraits on commission.

The studio will feature painting classes, art kits, and many art-inspired items – and there will be classes for children and adults. Burns said Sarah Aler will offer kids’ classes on Saturday mornings in June.

She invited folks to check her website for latest updates for classes and studio hours: https://thecreativesoulme.com/

