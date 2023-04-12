This breakfast receipt is direct from the files of The AmaChewers Cooking School, and here by requests from friends who have moved away since spending time getting to know me, and realizing they have better things to do. They move on, but remember the Cheese Egg Hill.

A slice of bread, white or otherwise or even a crust or end piece can be diced or sliced into little cubes about one sixteenth of an inch square using a cleaver held in your two hands, or long knife, making 20 or so cuts one way and then another cross cuts the other way. That’s the hill.

Soften a blob of cream cheese about the same volume as two eggs, about 15 seconds in the microwave in a small dish and then transfer the softened cheese to a heated frying pan with a splat of butter, a drizzle of olive oil or other cooking oil.

Turn heat to low. Eggs as well as cheese are delicate, so avoid burning them. Break two eggs over the now sizzling cream cheese and watch carefully until the egg whites begin to go from clear to white, and then attack and harass the conglomerate cheese egg mixture while continually chopping, swishing, scraping and turning so the eggs and cheese are well mixed as they cook. When done, (you judge) scrape the cheese eggs onto the hill of cubed bread.

Et voila! Cheese Egg Hill!

As a personal touch, I like to hide separate half-teaspoon-fulls of strawberry jam, marmalade or apricot preserve in little holes in the Cheese Egg Hill and cover them over as surprises. Yes, yes, I know you can’t really surprise yourself, but you can pretend.

As a warning, I should say that children, who have not grown beyond the “Aw, mother! My-peas-are-touching-my-carrots-and-one-of-them-is-even-stuck-in-the-mashed-potatoes!” stage will not like the Cheese Egg Hill Breakfast. But that’s OK, there’s more for you that way.

