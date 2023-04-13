Now isn’t the time for tax increase

To the editor,

I am writing regarding the proposed Kennebunk municipal budget for fiscal year 2024. The town is proposing an increase of 23 percent over the current year’s budget. This increase includes adding ten new municipal positions, a 5 percent cost-of-living increase for town staff, a $216,000 wage and salary adjustment resulting from a compensation study in addition to other increases.

This proposed budget will result in a mil rate of $16.14. The Post article estimates this will result in a more than $600 increase in the average property tax bill.

In the same issue of the Post, State Sen. Henry Ingwersen penned an article about the proposed state budget which he characterized as a budget of needs, not wants. Kennebunk’s budget is a budget of wants. During these challenging economic times, residents should not be further burdened by a significant increase in their tax bills.

Please consider attending the next public hearing regarding the town budget on May 30 at 6:30 p.m. to let town officials know now is not the time for a property tax increase.

Advertisement

Mary-Isabel Aromando

Kennebunk

Let’s bat 1.000 in 2024

To the editor,

In an orchestra, hitting one out of three notes is not something lovely to listen to. In basketball, from just about anywhere on the court, a 33.3 percent shooting rate is not something to envy.

I noticed in the April 7, 2023, edition of Kennebunk Post a color advertisement wishing people a Happy Easter, but I did not see a color advertisement wishing people Chag Pesach Sameach, nor did I see one wishing people Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan ends April 22, so there is still time to express those wishes with a color advertisement that reads Eid Mubarak. And then, of course, we will have all three opportunities in 2024. Let’s shoot for 100 percent.

Marie Louise St.Onge

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: