Maxine M. Shuffleburg, 84, of Kennebunk, passed away at home with her loving family at her side. She was born March 10, 1939, in Cape Porpoise, to Maxwell and Mable (Wildes) Hutchins.

Maxine attended Kennebunk schools growing up. She worked as a Kennebunk school cook for over 30 years at Park Street School, Sea Road School, and Kennebunk Elementary School. When she wasn’t working, she was proud to be her handicapped son’s caregiver. She married Harold Shuffleburg in June of 1956 and the couple remained married for 48 years until his passing in 2004.

Maxine was stern, very loving, and family always came first. She loved spending her summers at the family camp in Brownfield. She was a member of the Monkey Towners Bowling League and volunteer with TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).

Maxine was preceded in death by: her parents, Maxwell and Mable Hutchins; husband, Harold Shuffleburg; son, Timothy Shuffleburg; daughter, Karen Paro; sister, Marie Bridges; and great-great-grandson, Aiden Spillane. She is survived by: her daughter, Beverly Raymond and her husband, Dean of Kennebunk; sister, Sally Bridges of Kennebunkport; grandchildren, Kerry, Melissa, Amanda, Josh, Lacey, Brandy, Tony, and Flo; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kaylee, Ethan, Noah, Abby, Dom, Collin, and Rauiri; great-great-grandchildren, Lilly and Ellie; and son-in-law, Joe Paro.

A celebration of Maxine’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Arundel Masonic Lodge, 10 North St., Kennebunkport. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Maxine’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: