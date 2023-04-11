Holly Hurd, historian and executive director of the Tate House Museum in Portland, will discuss her research of the First Parish Church Wednesday, April 19, at the Yarmouth History Center.

Hurd’s presentation, “A Glorious Work: The 1791 Religious Revival at First Parish Church,” is part of Yarmouth Historical Society’s Spring Lecture Series.

The event will be held at 7 p.m., at the history center, 118 E. Elm St. For information, go to yarmouthmehistory.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: