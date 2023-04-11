North Yarmouth Waste Reduction Committee is hosting Junk in the Trunk, a free recycling swap meet, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at Wescustogo Hall and Community Center.

Participants can fill their vehicle’s trunk with unwanted items, park it at the community center, let other participants take what they’d like and do some “shopping” of their own. All items will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. .

Spaces are limited. Register your vehicle by emailing [email protected] The community center is located at 120 Memorial Highway.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: