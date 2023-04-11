Developers of the stalled 145-mile electricity transmission line through western Maine made a good-faith effort to build on schedule, a top executive for the project told jurors on the second day of a trial that could help decide whether the line is ever finished.

When the New England Clean Energy Connect project faced delays, the developers had to revise their initial plans in order to move ahead and meet contract deadlines, said Thorn Dickinson, the retired president and CEO of NECEC Transmission LLC, a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Avangrid Inc.

Avangrid, also the parent company of Central Maine Power, conceived the project years ago to deliver inexpensive, clean hydropower to the electricity grid in Lewiston, and the first step was to consider potential routes, Dickinson explained. The plan was to use existing transmission corridor, then clear a new corridor through working timberland from West Forks to the Quebec border, known as Segment 1. When environmental opposition kept NECEC from clearing in Segment 1, he said, the company looked to employ its contractors on other segments of the corridor and keep the project on track.

Dickinson was questioned by John Aramondo, lead attorney for Avangrid in a lawsuit over claims the company rushed to break ground on the corridor in order to establish “vested rights” in the land. The trial has attracted national attention because the case reflects a broader debate over the siting of large transmission lines to carry renewable power in hopes it will reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.

Dickinson’s testimony aimed to establish the diligence with which NECEC pursued a timeline meant to bring the project online as soon as possible, and how that schedule was repeatedly delayed by opposition to the project. Using documents and charts, Aramondo walked the jury through various timelines that illustrated how the company’s initial schedule was forced to change.

The initial trigger for the project came in 2015, when Massachusetts utilities issued request for proposals in 2017 for clean energy to meet law. Central Maine Power submitted a bid in a partnership with Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec. It was one of 45 bids, including a joint CMP-NextEra Energy Resources proposal. After an appeal by NextEra in Massachusetts, the project was delayed until 2019.

Construction was to begin in January 2020, starting with clearing the corridor, building a converter station and erecting high-voltage towers. The plan was to bring the project into commercial operation by the end of 2022. The deadline was crucial, because the project’s financial value to both the Massachusetts utilities and Avangrid was based on that timing. Any delay would hurt the overall financial performance in terms of rate of return on the nearly $1 billion investment, Dickinson said.

The delays include getting a key permit from the Public Utilities Commission, which was expected in 2018. It was approved in May 2019. There were 31 parties that intervened at the PUC, including opponents NextEra, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and Thomas Saviello, which are all intervenors in this case. NextEra appealed the permit, creating further delay, although the appeal was rejected at the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in March 2020.

The next delay was caused by a citizen referendum attempt to overturn the PUC’s approval, Dickinson explained. Avangrid filed a complaint in early 2020, and the court ultimately ruled the referendum unconstitutional in August.

Dickinson recalled how NECEC moved ahead with planning while waiting for other permits. But there were continued delays and the developers finally realized they had to move the commercial operation date, or COD, from December 2020 to May 2023.

“Any delay on our COD was critical,” Dickinson said.

To help mitigate the delay, planners looked for ways to move up other parts of the project. When NECEC was preparing for construction in the fall of 2020, the company learned opponents were seeking to create a second citizen referendum. Construction didn’t start until Jan. 18, 2021 – and not on Segment 1, because of an injunction from another lawsuit.

In his testimony at the state Business and Consumer Court in Portland, Dickinson described a lay-down area off Route 201 in northern Maine, where hundreds of workers and heavy equipment assembled to begin work.

“Incredible excitement, and then massive disappointment,” Dickinson said.

This story will be updated.

