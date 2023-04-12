This year’s Brunswick Pride Festival has added importance for organizers this year amid a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country.

“That takes on new meaning with everything going on in the country today,” said Lydia Coburn, a member of the committee that organizes the festival. “There’s an added weight of importance of these festivals to show love in our community.”

This year’s festival will be held June 10 at the Brunswick Town Mall. The festival also will host a Pride Ride, a family friendly bicycle ride around Brunswick, the following day.

Organizers are looking for support from the community. A fundraiser will be held April 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flight Deck Brewing, with 20% of food and drink sales going to the festival. The Pride committee is also seeking volunteers and sponsorships from local businesses.

Plans for this year’s festival include additional performances and LGBTQ+ resources, according to Coburn.

State Sen. Maggie Daughtry, another member of the Pride committee, also said the festival has added importance this year.

“In recent years, the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender people and LGBTQ+ youth, have been hurt by bad bills and policies,” Daughtry said in a statement. “These harmful laws deny queer people access to health care, censor LGBTQ+ curriculum and history, prevent queer people from finding housing or work, and slow – and sometimes reverse – the progress we’ve made to accept, support, and affirm the LGBTQ+ community. For these reasons, Pride isn’t just a festival; it’s a powerful recommitment to the cause of advancing equality which continues to march from generation to generation. Brunswick Pride offers a family friendly event that focuses on joy—and creates a safe space for everyone to celebrate together!”

To donate or sponsor the festival, follow this link: brunswickpride.org/donate. To volunteer, visit brunswickpride.org/get-involved.

