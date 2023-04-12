Maine folk singer and songwriter Gordon Bok will take the Meetinghouse Arts Gallery stage at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Bok grew up around the boatyards of Camden. In his early years, he worked on a variety of vessels, from passenger schooners to yachts. He learned many tunes, sea songs, stories, legends and ballads from the people he worked with. Where he couldn’t find songs that matched his experiences or needs, he began to write his own, and has kept up a flow of poems, songs, stories, choral and instrumental works.

Tickets, priced at $25, are available at eventbrite.com/e/gordon-bok-tickets.

The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaborations, expanding access to arts and cultural resources, and amplifying the arts and culture as tools to economically strengthen, educate and connect community.

Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage provides the primary performance venue for Meetinghouse Arts. It is located at 40 Main Street in Freeport. For more information, as well as the community calendar of arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.

Upcoming at Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage:

• Freeport’s Working Waterfront (Panel), March 7, 5:30-7 p.m.

• Stillson School of Irish Dance (Dance), March 10, 7 p.m.

• Race and Song: A Musical Conversation, March 19, 4 p.m.

• Resinosa Ensemble (Chamber Choir), March 26, 3 p.m.

• Freeport Middle School Musical, March 31 through April 2, times vary.

• Rhythm Future Quartet (Gypsy jazz), April 6, 7 p.m.

• Gordon Bok (Folk music), April 15, 7:30 p.m.

• Photography & Paperwork (Gallery Show), April 14 through May 13.

• The Foremothers Project by Robin Brooks (Opening Reception in the Gallery), May 19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: