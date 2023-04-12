A lobsterman hauled in an unusual and potentially dangerous catch Monday while fishing off the Maine coast.

This 5-foot-long rocket was found about 20 miles offshore. Maine State Police photo

The lobsterman contacted authorities Tuesday morning to tell them he had pulled in a 5-foot-long rocket while fishing about 20 miles off the coast the day before.

News Center Maine identified the lobsterman as Cameron Pease, who fishes out of Cushing, a small fishing community near Thomaston.

Maine State Police sent members of their bomb squad to Cushing to analyze the rocket, which was identified as an MK29 Mod-0. The bomb squad, using X-ray imaging, was unable to determine if the rocket contained explosive material because of its deteriorated condition.

The rocket was detonated in a remote field under the guidance of the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12.

