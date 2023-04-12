BATH – Marion Louise Torrey, born in Vassalboro on Oct. 13, 1934, passed away on April 1, 2023 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. Marion was the oldest of seven siblings and the daughter of Gladys (Hall) Snow and Arthur “Ike” Snow.
She was predeceased by brothers David and Dana, and sisters Judith and Janet.
She is survived by brothers Richard and Daniel. Frank Torrey, Marion’s husband of 58 years, passed in 2011. Frank and Marion had three children, Susan, Michael and Paula. Her six grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Craney, and Carter, Cameron, Cassidy and Collin Torrey – have given her 17 great-grandchildren (eight great-granddaughters among them).
Marion was a multi-talented artist and craftswoman. She and Frank ran the Hobby Shoppe on Front Street in Bath for many years. They purchased a house on Floral Street in Bath. They added on to the Floral Street house by moving another house to the property and joining them together. For many years, Marion taught painting and crafts out of the headquarters of Torrey Country.
The family will be eternally grateful to the staff at Maine Veterans Home. They are compassionate, patient and highly skilled. They make a tough job look easy. Both Frank and Marion spent their final days there, and they could not have had better care.
There will be no services.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
Please consider donations to the Maine Veterans Homes in lieu of flowers. Send donations to
Maine Veterans Homes
35 Hero Way
Augusta ME 04330
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.