BATH – Marion Louise Torrey, born in Vassalboro on Oct. 13, 1934, passed away on April 1, 2023 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. Marion was the oldest of seven siblings and the daughter of Gladys (Hall) Snow and Arthur “Ike” Snow.

She was predeceased by brothers David and Dana, and sisters Judith and Janet.

She is survived by brothers Richard and Daniel. Frank Torrey, Marion’s husband of 58 years, passed in 2011. Frank and Marion had three children, Susan, Michael and Paula. Her six grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Craney, and Carter, Cameron, Cassidy and Collin Torrey – have given her 17 great-grandchildren (eight great-granddaughters among them).

Marion was a multi-talented artist and craftswoman. She and Frank ran the Hobby Shoppe on Front Street in Bath for many years. They purchased a house on Floral Street in Bath. They added on to the Floral Street house by moving another house to the property and joining them together. For many years, Marion taught painting and crafts out of the headquarters of Torrey Country.

The family will be eternally grateful to the staff at Maine Veterans Home. They are compassionate, patient and highly skilled. They make a tough job look easy. Both Frank and Marion spent their final days there, and they could not have had better care.

There will be no services.

