A Brunswick man was arrested Thursday morning, accused of running a methamphetamine laboratory at a residence in the Bay Bridge Estates mobile home park.Jason Clair, 47, was charged with aggravated unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and violating conditions of release.

Police said they arrived at his residence at 26 Beverly Dr. around 8 a.m. to execute a search warrant.

“Officers and detectives found an active methamphetamine laboratory in the residence,” police said in a news release. “Given the volatile nature of the scene, Brunswick Fire Department, Maine Drug Enforcement and the Department of Environmental Protection were called to assist.”

Clair was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court June 29.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said the search warrant was unrelated to the meth lab and that additional charges will be filed against Clair in relation to the warrant. Stewart said he could not elaborate on the nature of the warrant.

Clair had six sets of bail conditions at the time of his arrest; Stewart said he was unfamiliar with Clair’s prior arrest history.

“Sadly, this is becoming more and more of trend since the jail is understaffed,” Stewart said in an email.

In 2018, Clair was arrested at the Cumberland Farms on Bath Road and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, according to a previous Times Record story.

