 

Construction workers along Payne Road work Wednesday at the site of the state’s first Costco at The Downs in Scarborough. The membership-only big box store is expected to open by the end of the year, and The Downs is also gearing up to break ground on its town center this summer. Drew Johnson / The Forecaster

