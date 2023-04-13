ON SALE NOW

Clutch, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Onward, April 14. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Two Girls One Ghost, April 14. Aura, Portland, $20, $29.50. auramaine.com

The High Road, April 15. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Adam Ezra Group, April 15. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Don Campbell Band, April 15. Franco Center, Lewiston, $15 to $35. francocenter.org

Ryan Montbleau Band, April 15. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Start Making Sense & The Ocean Avenue Stompers, April 15. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

The English Beat, April 15. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Ali McGuirk, April 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Stillhouse Junkies, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jake Blount, Nic Gariess and Laurel Premo, April 21. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Kevin Hart, April 21. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $79 to $129. crossarenaportland.com

Sean Mencher and Hugh Bowden, April 22. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Father John Misty, April 22. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Band, April 22. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $34 to $75. jonathansogunquit.com

Upstate, April 22. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

City of the Sun, April 25. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Langhorne Slim with John Craigie, April 25. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $35, $60. thewaldotheatre.org

John Gorka, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Carole Wise, April 28. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

House of Hamill, April 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Houndmouth, April 29. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Reed Foehl, April 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

The War and Treaty, April 30. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $26. rocklandstrand.com

Kaia Kater, April 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

One Night of Queen, May 3. Aura, Portland, $22.50, $39.50. auramaine.com

The Sweet Lillies, May 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Anni Clark, May 5. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Jason Spooner Band, May 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Séamus Egan Project, May 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Menzingers, May 7. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia, May 7. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org

Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com

Caitlyn Smith, May 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular, May 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Laura Jane Grace, May 11. Aura, Portland, $29.50. auramaine.com

Will Dailey, May 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Antje Duvekot, May 12. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tough End String Band, May 13. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Pink Talking Fish, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Michael Corleto, May 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel $20. vinhillmusic.com

Chelsea Handler, May 13. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $49.75 to $109.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Beartooth & Trivium, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $39. statetheatreportland.com

Genevieve Stokes, May 14. Portland House of Music, $15, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Garnet Rogers, May 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Citizen Cope, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Castlebay, May 19. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

SYML, May 19. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Sara Hallie Richardson & Amarantos Quartet, May 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

City and Colour with Courtney Marie Andrews, May 20. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Henry, May 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Blues Traveler, May 23. Waterville Opera House, $36, $73. watervillecreates.org

The Gaslight Anthem, May 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Unfinished Blues Band, May 26. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

GoldenOak, May 26 & 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Southside Blues, May 27. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Lee Brice and Cole Swindell, May 28. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $89.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sam Morrill, June 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Never Come Down and Grain Thief, June 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jacob Joliff Band, June 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Soggy Po Boys, June 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Tarbox Ramblers, June 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Milky Chance, June 6. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

The Wood Brothers, June 7. State Theatre, Portland, $40.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pierce the Veil and The Used, June 10. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $46 to $76. crossarenaportland.com

All Time Low, June 11. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mike Gordon, June 15. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Matthews Band, June 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $38.50 to $138.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Platters, June 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65, $75. vinhillmusic.com

The High Road, June 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Best Night Ever: Taylor’s Version, June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Studio Two Early Beatles Tribute, June 17. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com

The Texas Tenors, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65, $75. vinhillmusic.com

Morgan Myles, June 18. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $25 to $50. criteriontheatre.org

Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Tom Faunce Floyd Experience, June 23. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Jorma Kaukonen, June 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $60. Sold out. onelongfellowsquare.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 27. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $69 to $185. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sloan, June 30. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Jerry Barry/Jason St. Pierre Group, June 30. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Weezer, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $35.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, June 30. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Rufus Wainwright, July 1. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org

Eileen Jewell, July 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, July 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $79.50. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goose, July 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Chris Stapleton, July 7. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $40.75 to $115.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Onward, July 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Big Time Rush, July 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor $29 to $495. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $85. vinhillmusic.com

Annie Royer, July 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com

Susan Werner, July 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinhillmusic.com

Declan McKenna, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 21. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org

Hiss Golden Messenger, July 22 & 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Godsmack and Staind, July 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, July 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com

Billy Strings, July 28 & 29. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rogers, July 31 & Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Wallflowers, Aug. 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $49.50 to $99. criteriontheatre.org

Santana, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45.50 to $205.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jelly Roll, Aug. 5. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.75 to $119.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Revivalists & Band of Horses, Aug. 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $56. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 11 to 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60, 1-day general admission,$110 3-day general admission , $250, 3-day VIP. ontheoceanfest.com

The Chicks, Aug. 13. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $139.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Lumineers, Aug. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Train with Better Than Ezra, Aug 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $59.50 to $100. waterfrontconcerts.com

Yellowcard, Aug. 18. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $35 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mastodon & Gojira, Aug. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $65. statetheatreportland.com

Dispatch, Aug. 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Nickelback, Aug. 24. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $40 to $140. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pantera, Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $33.50 to $193.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Metheny, Sept. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Demetri Martin, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

Southside Blues, Sept 23. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Clannad, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Nude Party, Sept. 26. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz and the Tantrums, Sept. 29. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Jerry Barry/Jason St. Pierre Group, Sept. 29. Cadenza, Freeport, $21. cadenzafreeport.com

Bill Burr, Sept. 29. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $59 to $119. crossarenaportland.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Loreena McKennitt, Oct. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $34.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Steve Martin & Martin Short, Nov. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $143 to $268. porttix.com