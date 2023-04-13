Portland pop-rock act An Overnight Low is releasing the first single from its forthcoming album “Holyhead” (pronounced “hollyhead”), which is due out this summer.
The band is Chad Walls (bass/percussion), Sam Anderson (lead vocals/acoustic guitar), Chris Plumstead (electric guitar/backing vocals) and Paul Gauer (drums).
“Chemistry” also features guest musician Ellie Osborn on cello and backing vocals.
The upbeat tune was penned by Walls and Anderson and is their latest example of smartly written pop.
The track will be available on streaming and download platforms on Friday, and you can see An Overnight Low at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at Elements: Books Coffee Beer in Biddeford.
Listen here: Chemistry by An Overnight Low (soundcloud.com)
