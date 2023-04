In these photos, artist Joe Wardwell works to create murals on an exterior wall at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art on Thursday.

Wardwell is combining Maine landscapes and seascapes with excerpts of poems by Marjorie Agosín, a poet and human rights advocate who summers in Ogunquit.

Wardwell will complete the murals for the museum’s opening, which is April 29.

