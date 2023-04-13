TOPSHAM — Two Mt. Ararat High School seniors committed to play baseball at the next level in a ceremony Wednesday night.

Shea Farrell will attend Division III Wheaton College in Norwood, Massachusetts, while Landen Chase signed a celebratory letter of intent to attend Fisher College in Boston. Fisher College is an independent member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“I chose Wheaton because I was excited about the baseball and academic (standards),” said Farrell, who is also a standout football player and wrestler for the Eagles. “I knew it was going to be higher level competition and having an opportunity to play Division III was important to me.”

Landen Chase, who is the son of MTA baseball coach Brett Chase, plans to study sports management at Fisher College.

“Since I was young, playing baseball in Boston was always my dream,” said the senior third baseman and pitcher. “When I met Coach (Scott) Doulin and met with the team, it was an easy decision. My dream location, awesome coach, awesome team and it all fell into place. I’m just super excited to go down there and study sports management and play baseball.”

Farrell credited parents Amy and Chris as motivating him to pursue playing collegiate athletics.

“My parents were high achieving athletes and scholars in college,” he said. “There wasn’t any expectations, but something that I wanted to push myself to do.”

Farrell opens the season as the team’s No. 1 pitcher and expects to be a top bat in the lineup.

“The amount of work he puts in, he never takes a day off,” Brett Chase said. “He does everything 100 percent and just works harder than most kids are willing to work.”

Landen Chase also is poised for another standout season.

“His drive has been fundamentals,” Brett Chase said. “He’s worked really hard on his fundamentals. You’re not going to find as many kids as fundamentally sound as Landen. He’s worked super hard and he’s prepared, he’s one of the smartest baseball IQ players I’ve coached.”

