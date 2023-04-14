The Cape Elizabeth School Board has voted unanimously on April 4 to approve a pre-K expansion grant.

The grant will provide funding for 30 pre-K students, two teachers, three ed techs, a van for student transportation, and updates to the playground at the high school. Maine ED279 distribution provides $164,601 of the funding, with the remaining $339,798 coming from the grant.

“We have been working on this for a year and half. We tried last year, but didn’t get chosen and tried again this year,” said Superintendent Christopher Record. He acknowledged the work of Assistant Superintendent Michelle McClellan, Director of Special Services Del Peavy, Business Manager Marcie Weeks, and Kathy Raftice and her staff from Cape Care.

“This provides a real educational opportunity for kids who might not have access,” Record said.

