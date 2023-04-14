Phoebe Knoll scored the go-ahead goal with about four minutes remaining, and Portland overcame a three-goal halftime deficit to beat Thornton Academy 8-7 in a girls’ lacrosse season opener Friday in Saco.

Elizabeth Littell led Portland with four goals, and Knoll finished with two goals and two assists. Lilah Green and Sadie Gerry chipped in with one goal each, and Eva Smith made eight saves for the Bulldogs, who trailed 5-2 at halftime.

Morgan Bolduc had three goals and two assists for Thornton. Natalie Hilton and Ayala Littlefield added two goals apiece.

GREELY 20, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 0: Charlotte Taylor recorded six goals and four assists, and Allie Read had four goals and three assists as the Rangers (1-0) cruised past the Patriots (0-1) at Cumberland.

Lauren Dennen chipped in with a goal and six assists. Asja Kelman had three goals and two assists, and Jenny Medrano scored twice.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

MORSE/BOOTHBAY 9, ERSKINE ACADEMY 3: Tristan Beveridge scored four goals to lead the Shipbuilders to a season-opening win in South China.

Bjorn Langford scored twice for Morse/Boothbay, and Drew Meader and Taber Gale added one apiece.

The Eagles got two goals from Jaxson Roderick and one from Brady Kirkpatrick.