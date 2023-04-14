The Maine Turnpike in Saco was shut down for several hours overnight after two tractor-trailer trucks crashed and caught fire.

Maine State Police say a person driving a Ford Explorer southbound attempted to take Exit 36 at the last minute and cut off a flatbed tractor-trailer. The SUV hit the truck, sending it crashing into the median.

A second truck was unable to avoid the truck in the median and crashed into it. Both trucks caught fire and were destroyed, police said.

The truck drivers were both uninjured. The 50-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The crash was reported at 10:30 p.m. The northbound lanes were shut down for a short time, but the southbound lanes were closed until 3 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the crash and say charges may be pending.

The Saco and Scarborough fire departments put out the truck fires.

