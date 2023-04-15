ROCKWOOD — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, fire officials said.

Emergency workers are at the scene, and the Maine Forest Service has deployed a helicopter to drop water on the fire. It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that hazardous materials are involved, though the post does not specify what type of materials. The post asks people to “please stay clear.”

The derailment, about 30 miles east of Jackman in northeast Somerset County, involves multiple cars off the track, according to the department.

First responders say the derailment is 3 miles east of Demo Road Bridge. Crews are using heavy equipment to clear a snowmobile trail to get access to the scene.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

This story will be updated.

