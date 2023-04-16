I read with disappointment Jim Fossel’s recent column (“Maine GOP must make life difficult for Democrats,” April 2). Since Republicans didn’t get their way in the latest budget negotiations, Fossel advises that to gain politically, Republicans should “punish Democrats,” “gum up the works” and do everything they can to slowdown the legislative process. This is exactly the kind of partisan shenanigans most voters have explicitly said they don’t want. But Fossel advises Republicans to follow their old tired playbook and create gridlock and dysfunction for the the upcoming legislative session. How does that work for Maine families?

I have read Fossel for years, and I’m still surprised he doesn’t get it. Elections have consequences, and recently Maine people have made it abundantly clear they don’t want what Republicans are selling. To remain relevant, Republicans need to stop angry and divisive calls to the base. They need to stop being the party of “no.” If they wish to win the support of Maine voters, Republicans need to develop and promote policies that improve the lives of all Mainers, rather than wasting their energy creating a lot of sound and fury about nothing.

Warner Vaughan

St. George

