Regarding Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s column last week (“The Maine Millennial: No public mission, no public money,” April 9), the Christian school’s student handbook states that “men and women are spiritually equal in position before God, but that God has ordained distinct and separate spiritual functions for men and women in the home and men the leaders in the church.”

I find it interesting how they credit God with ordaining those presumed positive spiritual roles to men and women while apparently overlooking the fact that God must have assigned and ordained roughly 95% of all human destructive behavior characteristics to the human male.

I’m quite sure human history has proven that! But of course, he loves them!

Kent Washburn

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: