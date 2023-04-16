I don’t always agree with columnist Jim Fossel, but I almost always read his columns because I typically find them well-reasoned and thought-provoking. He helps us think, which is a good role for an editorial columnist. But my respect for him took a major hit with his mean-spirited column on April 2, in which he attempted to coach fellow Republicans to, to use his phrase, “gum up the works” of Maine’s Legislature.

There seems to be a pattern here: Too many Republicans lack positive ideas that are attractive to a majority of voters, resulting in a minority in both houses of the Legislature, so they then focus their energy on simply sabotaging anything the Democrats want to do.

Maine faces plenty of legitimate challenges. And the Republicans have a number of thoughtful leaders that have positive ideas to contribute to strengthening our state. Sen. Rick Bennett and Rep. Sawin Millett, Jr., would be good examples.

Fossel could do a service both to the Republican party and the state by promoting the good thinking and responsible behaviors. It is tragic that he chooses to go the other way and encourage negative and destructive behaviors. Our elected leaders and our voters deserve better advice.

Jim Shaffer

Freeport

