Binghamton scored four runs in the seventh inning to complete a comeback from a four-run deficit, ending Maine’s 10-game winning streak with an 18-17 victory Sunday in an America East baseball game in Vestal, New York.
Maine (17-12, 11-1 America East) finished with 23 hits. The first four batters in the lineup – Jake Rainess, Quinn McDaniel, Jeremiah Jenkins and Connor Goodman – combined for 15 hits, 14 RBI and 12 runs. Rainess and Goodman each had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.
No. 9 hitter Colin Plante added three hits and three runs.
Binghamton improved to 19-12 overall, 5-3 in America East.
SOFTBALL
ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS: Olivia Howe was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and Meredith Pence pitched a four-hitter to lead the Monks (15-13, 3-1 GNAC) to a 4-1 win over Emmanuel (15-13, 6-2) in a doubleheader opener in Boston.
Lydia Goodnough added a two-run double.
Sydney Hatch allowed only four hits in Game 2, but a first-inning RBI single by Olivia Conti was enough to give the Saints a 1-0 win.
UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 4: The River Hawks (15-21-1, 5-6 America East) scored five runs in the seventh inning to stun the Black Bears (10-27, 3-7) in Orono.
Alysen Rieth took a no-hitter into the seventh, but Lowell rallied and tied the game on a three-run homer by Cayla Tuttle. An error led to a go-ahead RBI single by Tori Mueller off reliever Alexandra Gruitch.
Krista Francia drove in three runs for Maine with a triple in the second inning and a single in the sixth.
