Meredith Pence pitched eight shutout innings and Olivia Howe hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as St. Joseph’s won the first game of a sophomore doubleheader against Johnson & Wales, 1-0, on Saturday in Standish.

Pence struck out 13 and allowed just three hits to earn her eighth win of the season.

Howe added two hits and an RBI as St. Joseph’s (14-12, 4-0 GNAC) beat Johnson & Wales (21-9, 3-2) in the second game, 3-1.

MAINE SPLITS: Kelby Drews had an RBI double and Katie Jo Moery drove in a run with a fielder’s choice as the Black Bears (10-26, 3-6 America East) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game of a doubleheader against UMass Lowell (14-21-1, 4-6) in Orono.

Lowell won the second game, 5-0.

USM SPLITS: Hannah Shields had three hits and Belle Snyder threw a no-hitter as Southern Maine (10-14, 4-4 Little East) won 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader against UMass Dartmouth (17-10, 4-4) in Gorham.

UMass Dartmouth won the first game, 6-5.

UNE SWEEPS: Kenzie Bessette tripled and scored on an error in the top of the seventh inning to give the University of New England (8-18, 5-3 Commonwealth Coast) a 3-2 win over Curry (11-15-1, 2-6) in the first game of a doubleheader in Milton, Massachusetts.

Bessette was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI as the Nor’easters won the second game, 8-0. Makenzy Herron added three hits, while Abby Miner had two hits and three RBI.

BOWDOIN SPLITS: Angelica Mayers was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the Polar Bears (17-13, 8-6 NESCAC) won 5-1 in the second game of a doubleheader against Wesleyan (11-15, 1-7) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Wesleyan won the first game, 6-4.

BATES SPLITS: Madison Hollis was 2 for 5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored as Bates (11-10, 5-6 NESCAC) won 8-1 in the opener of a doubleheader against Hamilton (16-13, 6-7) at Clinton, New York.

Kennedy Jones added three hits and two RBI.

Hamilton won the second game, 3-2.

COLBY SWEEPS: Logan Luebbe went 3 for 4 to lead the Mules (16-8, 5-3 NESCAC) to a 3-2 win over Middlebury (13-9, 4-4), completing a doubleheader sweep in Middlebury, Vermont.

Carissa Cassidy had two hits in the opener, which Colby won 5-2.

BASEBALL

USM LOSES TWICE: Bryce Afthim pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out five, but Southern Maine (9-17, 4-5 Little East) lost 2-0 to Eastern Connecticut State (24-5, 9-1) in the second game of a doubleheader in Willimantic, Connecticut.

ECSU won the opener, 3-2.

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS: Luke Stephens was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Monks (12-16, 6-4 GNAC) salvaged a doubleheader split against Elms (16-8, 6-4) with a 9-4 win in Standish. Justin Miller homered twice as Elms won the first game, 8-7.

BOWDOIN LOSES TWICE: Kevin Murray hit a three-run homer in Game 1, but Bowdoin (12-9, 2-4 NESCAC) was swept by Tufts (17-6, 6-0) in Medford, Massachusetts, losing 4-3 and 10-6.

COLBY SWEEPS HUSSON: Brady O’Brien hit a two-run homer and Cole Palmeri had a solo homer as the Mules (16-7) scored five times in the fourth inning to complete a doubleheader sweep against the Eagles (9-12) with a 7-1 win in Waterville.

Clint Flippo had a solo home run as Colby won the first game, 9-4.

BATES LOSES TWICE: Henry Jamieson was 3 for 4 with three RBI, but Bates (12-12, 1-8 NESCAC) lost 9-7 in the second game of a doubleheader against Trinity (17-7, 6-3) in Lewiston.

Trinity won the first game, 4-2.

SMCC SPLITS: Derek Hoh drove in two runs as the SeaWolves (14-11, 5-1 YSCC) won 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader against NHTI in South Portland.

NHTI won the second game, 6-4.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 22, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Schuyler Wetmore had two goals and an assist for USM (2-10, 0-4 Little East) in a loss to the Wolves (10-3, 4-0) in Gorham.

ROGER WILLIAMS 15, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 8: Colin Watt and Andrew Lawrence both scored three goals, but UNE (7-7, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast) lost to Roger Williams (7-5, 3-2) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 17, BATES 6: Will Masterson had three goals and an assist, but Bates (1-11, 0-9 NESCAC) allowed seven goals in the second quarter and lost to Connecticut College (5-6, 3-5) in New London, Connecticut.

MIDDLEBURY 22, COLBY 12: Nick Hassan, Jack Goller and Bennett Goller each had two goals and an assist for Colby (2-9, 0-8 NESCAC) in a loss to Middlebury (11-1, 7-1) at Middlebury, Vermont.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

JOHNSON & WALES 11, ST. JOSEPH’S 9: Mackenzie Siebert scored three times for St. Joseph’s (11-3, 0-1 GNAC), who gave up three goals in the fourth quarter to lose to the Wildcats (10-2, 10-0) in Providence, Rhode Island.

ROGER WILLIAMS 26, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Morgan White scored four times, but UNE (9-5, 3-3 Commonwealth Coast) fell to Roger Williams (8-6, 5-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 13, BATES 10: Bates (5-9, 1-8 NESCAC) scored five goals in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Connecticut College (5-7, 1-7 NESCAC) in Lewiston.

Caroline Taggart had three goals, while Maddy Roelofs and Hannah Matthews each scored twice for Bates.

MIDDLEBURY 17, COLBY 5: Colby (9-5, 5-3 NESCAC) allowed 11 first-half goals and lost to Middlebury (13-0, 8-0) in Waterville.

Annie Eddy scored twice for Colby.

