Jeremiah Jenkins capped an eighth-inning comeback with a three-run homer, and Maine extended its baseball winning to nine games with a 5-4 victory over Binghamton in an America East game Friday afternoon in Vestal, New York.

Maine (16-11, 10-0 America East) trailed 2-1 before Jake Rainess tied the game in the top of the eighth with an RBI single. Quinn McDaniel followed with his second hit of the day, and Jenkins made it 5-2 with his 12th home run of the season.

Kevin Gsell and Nick Roselli homered for Binghamton (18-11, 5-2).

Maine starter Colin Fitzgerald (3-1) allowed six hits and four runs in seven-plus innings. Justin Baeyens got the final six outs for the save.

TUFTS 8, BOWDOIN 5: Bowdoin (12-7, 2-2 NESCAC) got a three-run homer from Gabe Peckler and solo shots from Stephen Simoes and Ben McKenzie but couldn’t overcome a 7-1 deficit against the Jumbos (15-6, 4-0) at Medford, Massachusetts.

COLBY 9, HUSSON 4: Drew Miller, Patrick McConnell and Ryan Grace each drove in two runs and Clint Flippo belted a solo home run, leading the Mules past the Eagles in Bangor.

Advertisement

Colby starting pitcher Nicholas Thompson allowed just two hits and an unearned run over six innings.

SMCC 11, NHTI 3: Dylan Sellinger hit a two-run homer and Luke Wearne finished with three RBI as the SeaWolves (13-10, 4-0 YSCC) beat the Lynx (8-4, 1-1) in Concord, New Hampshire.

Justin Colon added two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.

TRINITY 7, BATES 5: Despite three RBI from Henry Jamieson, Bates (12-10, 1-6 NESCAC) fell short in a comeback bid against Trinity (15-7, 4-3) in Lewiston.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 16, ST. JOSEPH’S (Conn.) 15: Xavier Michaud scored his fourth goal of the game in overtime, lifting the Monks (7-7, 5-2 GNAC) over the Blue Jays (6-8, 2-5) in Standish.

Advertisement

Matt Denman sparked a fourth-quarter surge with three goals as the Monks grabbed a 15-13 lead before the Blue Jays tied it with two late goals.

Tiger Hopkins finished with five goals and two assists for the Monks.

SOFTBALL

SMCC LOSES TWICE: Hallie Casey went 2 for 2 in both ends of a doubleheader, but Southern Maine Community College (1-13) was swept by Community College of Rhode Island, losing 17-2 and 11-2 in South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous