Reese Belanger, Cheverus junior midfielder: An all-SMAA selection last year, Belanger will play an important role as Cheverus looks to improve on last season’s nine-win campaign. She’ll team with junior Mackenzie Cash and sophomore Lucy Johnson to give the Stags a deep midfield.

Morgan Bolduc, Thornton Academy senior midfielder: A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Bolduc scored 53 goals and assisted on 30 others. She returns as one of the top offensive players in the SMAA.

Sadie Carnes, Yarmouth senior midfielder: One of just two seniors on a young team, Carnes is a leader for the Clippers, and a catalyst on offense. Carnes scored a pair of goals in the Class A state final last season. This winter, Carnes won the Becky Schaffer Award as Maine’s top senior in girls’ hockey.

Anna Doughty, York junior attack: First-year coach Meghan Clark said she expects big things from Doughty, who scored 10 goals and had four assists last season as York advanced to the Class B state final. Doughty’s continued improvement will be a key toward the Wildcats making another playoff run.

Ellie Gay, Gorham junior midfielder: A complete two-way player, Gay is one of Gorham’s top defenders and contributes on offense. New Gorham coach Meghan Cushing expects Gay to have an impact all over the field, causing turnovers to transition the Rams from defense to offense.

Sloane Ginevan, Falmouth senior midfielder: Ginevan scored 32 goals and had eight assists in 2022 before she was sidelined by a late-season ACL tear. Now healthy, she returns to a Navigators team expected to contend once again in Class A. A Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Ginevan plans to continue her lacrosse career at Notre Dame.

Lindley Gori, Marshwood senior midfielder: An all-SMAA selection last season, Gori scored 12 goals and added 10 assists. She also grabbed 31 ground balls and had 42 draw controls. Gori plans to play lacrosse at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Lizzy Hayes, Kennebunk senior goalie: A returning Varsity Maine All-State selection, Hayes split time in the net for the Rams last year and was a big reason Kennebunk allowed just four goals per game. Hayes started the 2023 season hot with a shutout in Kennebunk’s season-opening 14-0 win at Messalonskee.

Molly Henderson, Scarborough senior attack: Henderson was one of the Red Storm’s top scorers last season with 26 goals, and Coach Taylor Colangelo is expecting her to be a bigger offensive force this spring. Henderson will play lacrosse next year at the University of New England.

Tilsley Kelly, Waynflete junior attack: An honorable mention all-Western Maine Conference selection last season, Kelly will be a key offensive threat for the Flyers as they look to contend for the Class C title. Kelly scored four goals and assisted on two in Waynflete’s season-opener against rival North Yarmouth Academy.

Elizabeth Littell, Portland senior midfielder: After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Littell is back to full strength and ready to make an impact for the Bulldogs. An all-SMAA selection as a sophomore in 2021, Littell will be a big contributor for a Portland team that could see great improvement.

Ruby Sliwkowski, Kennebunk senior midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year in 2022, Sliwkowski scored 85 goals and had 23 assists in leading the Rams to a second straight Class A state title and undefeated season. Sliwkowski will play college lacrosse at Brown next year.

Charlotte Taylor, Greely senior midfielder: An impact player at both ends of the field for the Rangers, Taylor leads an experienced team looking to repeat as Class B state champions. Taylor scored 39 goals and had 21 assists last season. She also won 48 draw controls and grabbed 40 ground balls.

Kate Tracy, Freeport senior midfielder: Tracy scored 38 goals and added 20 assists for Freeport last season as the Falcons advanced to the Class C semifinals. She will be a key player again this season as Freeport looks to make another deep run in the postseason.

Vy Tran, North Yarmouth Academy senior midfielder: Tran scored 33 goals and had 31 assists last year as the Panthers won the Class C state title. She returns as one of the top players in the Western Maine Conference.

