A man wanted in connection with a fatal crash in Turner in December was taken into custody at a South Portland hotel Monday, three days after police asked the public for help finding him.

South Portland police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel arrested Curtis Randy Fogg, 34, of Windham at 11:45 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 363 Maine Mall Road, police said in a news release. He was being held at Cumberland County Jail in Portland on $100,000 cash bail as of Monday afternoon, according to the jail.

Fogg was wanted in connection with the December 2022 fatal crash on Route 4 that claimed the life of Carol Ivers, 79, of Fayette. Investigators said Fogg and Jacob Diaz, 24, of Augusta were street racing when Diaz collided with Ivers’ vehicle when she pulled onto Route 4 from Upper Street. Witnesses and video identified the driver of a second truck as Fogg, police said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department turned to the public Friday for help locating Fogg. He is facing charges of manslaughter, reckless conduct, driving after having been declared a habitual offender, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated criminal speed.

Diaz was arrested earlier this month and charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, reckless conduct and speeding in excess of 30 mph over the limit. He made his first court appearance April 7.

Fogg was out on bail at the time of the accident for drugs and firearms charges in Oxford County.

An initial court date will be set after Fogg is transferred to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Tuesday, according to the Cumberland County Jail.

