ANSON — An armed suspect was at-large Monday afternoon after shots were fired in Anson, police said.

Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that shots were fired in the village of North Anson. A Somerset County’s sheriff’s log reported the incident on Union Street shortly after 1 p.m.

Mitchell confirmed that the suspect in the incident was still at-large and armed. Authorities are “coming up with a plan” to detain the person, he said Monday afternoon.

“We’re trying to get it taken care of without using any force,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said several roads in the area have been closed, including River Road, and “downtown North Anson is pretty much shut down.”

This story will be updated.

